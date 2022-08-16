Victor Osimhen hails Napoli’s win against Verona

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen is excited with the Partenopei’s winning start to the new Serie A season.

Luciano Spalletti’s side defeated their hosts, Hellas Verona 5-2 at the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi on Monday night.

The Blues lost key stars: Kalidou Koulibaly, Dries Mertens and captain Lorenzo Insigne during the off-season but put up a brilliant performance in the game.

Osimhen scored Napoli’s second goal, diverting home Giovanni de Lorenzo’s corner-kick late in the first half.

The Nigeria international also teed up Matteo Politano for Napoli’s fifth goal 11 minutes from time.

“Perfect start into a long journey. We keep going. Thanks to the traveling fans for their support. God is the greatest. We Move @sscnapoli,” the forward wrote on his Twitter handle.