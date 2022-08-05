Villarreal join Borussia Dortmund in the race for Umar Sadiq

Villarreal have started working on the signing of Umar Sadiq. The Yellow Submarine sent an offer to UD Almeria, who, for the moment, have rejected all the proposals made by the rest of the interested teams.

Borussia Dortmund were the best positioned team to close the transfer for 25 million in fixed and five million in variables. However, the Signal Iduna Park outfit are still waiting for the Almeria-based club, while they are negotiating with the first Spanish team to play in the Conference League.

The Andalusians are asking for around 30 million euros to let the Nigerian striker leave the club. However, the Yellow Submarine’s offer does not reach those figures, as they want to reduce the cost of the transfer.

Villarreal are working at the same time on the idea of reducing their squad and cutting the wage bill. The departures of Paco Alcacer and Boulaye Dia are essential to be able to complete the signings they have planned.

Today, the Valencian side have not been able to register any of their signings for the start of La Liga. In addition to the players returning from loan and those who have been renewed, the additions are Kiko Femenia, Morales and Pepe Reina. Together they represent an investment of one million euros.