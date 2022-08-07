Villarreal ready to invest 10 million for one last signing

In the last hours, Ali Koc, president of Fenerbahçe, confirmed that he received an important offer for Miguel Crespo, a 25-year-old Portuguese midfielder who has had a great season with the Turkish club.

As reported by the site ‘Aksam’, the offer for the Portuguese came from Spanish football, more precisely from Villarreal. The Yellow Submarine would be willing to pay 10 million euros for him.

For now nothing has been officially confirmed, but it is certain that Unai Emery’s side are interested in the Fenerbahçe midfielder. It remains to be seen if the Turkish club will accept that amount or if they will ask for a higher figure.

In other markets, Crespo has been approached by clubs such as Atletico Madrid and Everton. However, it seems that Villarreal are the team most likely to sign him in this transfer window.

During his short career, the midfielder has played for several Portuguese clubs such as Neves, Merelinense, Sporting de Braga and Estoril. His good performances in the Turkish League could bring him to the Spanish club for the 2022-23 season.