Villarreal vice-president passes on at 74

Villarreal vice-president Jose Manuel Llaneza, a figure who has played a big part in the club’s success over nearly three decades, died on Thursday at the age of 74 years after a battle with leukaemia.
“The club wishes to manifest its profound and immense pain, sadness and dismay for the irreparable loss and our most sincere love and care to his family and relatives,” said Villarreal in a statement.
Llaneza arrived at Villarreal in 1994, and the “Yellow Submarine” have since twice reached the Champions League semi-finals and won the Europa League in 2021, as well as finishing second in La Liga in the 2007/08 season.
The vice-president had been diagnosed with blood cancer in February and Villarreal players took to the pitch against Granada wearing special t-shirts in support of the Spaniard. His wife, Encarna Carceller, died in September.
