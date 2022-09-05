Vincent Enyeama eyes NPFL return

Former Super Eagles captain Vincent Enyeama has hinted that there are chances he makes a return to the Nigeria Professional Football League 17 years after leaving the local terrain.

The former Lille shot-stopper said that he eyes a return to football four years after playing his last professional match, adding that returning to Nigeria is part of his plans.

“It’s really interesting, yes it is, and I miss football,” Enyeama said in an interview on Uyo’s Comfort 95.1 FM, as per Fagenwa Sanni.

“So I would like to return to it, first with a team here in France, because I trained here in Lille and back when I was in Akwa Ibom.

“And I will come back to Nigeria next year. So if Akwa United needs a goalkeeper for 4-5 months, yes, I have the opportunity to play for free.”

It will be recalled that the former Enyimba shot-stopper made his breakthrough into professional football while playing for Ibom Stars before joining Enyimba in 2001 going on to win three league titles and two continental trophies with the Aba Elephants.

He crossed over to Owerri to play for Iwuanyawu Nationale before Bnei Yehuda in Israel came calling for his service in 2005.

While in Israel, he established himself as one of the best in the league, and later joined Israeli giant, Hapoel Tel Aviv before leaving for France to join Lille.

Enyeama is regarded by many as one of Nigeria’s greatest goalkeepers.