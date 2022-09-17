Vinicius: ‘I was a victim of racism, but I won’t stop dancing’

Vinicius published a message against racism after the controversy that was generated in recent hours. Before the match against Atletico Madrid, the Real Madrid striker did not keep quiet and made a strong speech, after receiving some xenophobic comments that got people talking around the world.

“As long as the colour of your skin is more important than the brightness of your eyes, there will be war. I have that phrase tattooed on my body. I have that thought permanently in my head. That’s the attitude and philosophy I try to put into practice in my life. They say that happiness is annoying. The happiness of a black Brazilian victorious in Europe is much more annoying,” began the former Flamengo player.

In the same vein, he added: “But my desire to win, my smile and the sparkle in my eyes are much bigger than that. You can’t even imagine. I was the victim of xenophobia and racism in one comment. But none of that started yesterday. Weeks ago they started criminalising my dances. Dances that are not mine. They are from Ronaldinho, Neymar, Paqueta, Griezmann, Joao Felix, Matheus Cunha… they are from Brazilian funk artists and sambistas, from reggaeton singers, and from black Americans. They are dances to celebrate the cultural diversity of the world. Accept it, respect it. I’m not going to stop.

“I come from a country where poverty is very high, where people have no access to education… and in many cases, no food on the table. I don’t usually come publicly to refute criticism. They attack me and I don’t speak. They praise me and I don’t speak. I work! I work hard. On and off the field. I have developed an app to help the education of children in public schools without financial help from anyone,” Vinicius argued.

For his part, he continued his speech: “I am making a school with my name on it. I will do much more for education. I want the next generations to be prepared, like me, to fight against racists and xenophobes. I always try to be a professional and an exemplary citizen. But that doesn’t click, it doesn’t trend on the internet, it doesn’t motivate cowards to speak aggressively about people they don’t even know.

“The script always ends with an apology and a ‘you misunderstood me’. But I repeat it for you, racist: I will not stop dancing. Whether in the Sambadrome, in the Bernabeu or wherever. With the affection and smiles of someone who is very happy,” he summed up.