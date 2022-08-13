Watford reject Trabzonspor bid for William Troost-Ekong

Watford have rejected an offer from Turkey club Trabzonspor for Nigerian defender William Troost-Ekong despite his limited playing time.

The Black Sea Storm enquired about the former Udinese defender with a loan offer with an option to buy for £1.7m.

That fee was deemed too small by Watford for the Super Eagles vice-captain who has had playing time hard to come by in the last six months.

Ekong played 16 times in the first half of last season but was condemned to the bench when he came back featuring mostly as an unused substitute and when used, in bit part roles.