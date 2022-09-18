Wayne Rooney likens Graham Potter to Jose Mourinho in praise of Chelsea boss’ journey

Graham Potter has earned praise from Wayne Rooney for developing his managerial skills abroad before stepping into the Chelsea dugout.

After a playing career spent almost entirely outside the Premier League, the former left-back worked a number of jobs in amateur football before moving to Sweden with Ostersund.

Potter excelled in Scandinavia as he led the fourth-tier club to Europe and a cup trophy before finding himself at Chelsea via Brighton and Swansea, a route ex-England star Rooney has been impressed with.

The DC United boss revealed a conversation with the 47-year-old which led to a comparison with the likes of Jose Mourinho, Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson.

“I spoke to Graham last year,” he told The Times. “I had a few hours with him on Zoom and he went through his journey with me. He was good, interesting.

“He was sharing his ideas and I was sharing my ideas of how I work. It’s good to bounce ideas off another coach — I’ve done similar with Gareth Southgate and a few others.

“You look at Graham, or Arsene Wenger who went to Asia. [Jose] Mourinho has been in different places. Fergie started with small clubs in Scotland. Patrick Vieira managed over here [at New York City FC] and went to France.

“Everyone has a different pathway but they all did what they did to educate themselves and better themselves. Sometimes as a manager you just take the job that’s there, and work your way from there.”