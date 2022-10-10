West Brom sack manager Steve Bruce

Championship club West Brom on Monday sacked manager Steve Bruce after just eight months in charge with the club in the relegation zone.

The former Newcastle boss, 61, signed an 18-month contract at the Hawthorns in February but won just eight of his 32 games in charge.

“West Bromwich Albion have today parted company with manager Steve Bruce,” the club said in a statement.

“Backroom staff Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence and Alex Bruce (Bruce’s son) have also left the Hawthorns.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Steve Bruce and his coaching staff for their efforts since arriving in February.”

The club said the process of appointing a new manager was under way.

The former Manchester United defender has enjoyed four promotions to the Premier League during his long managerial career but leaves with West Brom 22nd in the Championship after just one win in their first 13 league games.