West Ham sign Germany’s Thilo Kehrer from Paris Saint-Germain

West Ham have signed Germany international defender Thilo Kehrer from Paris Saint-Germain in a reported £10.1million (€12m) deal.

Kehrer has penned a four-year contract at London Stadium with the option of a further two years and becomes West Ham’s sixth signing of the window.

The 25-year-old has spent the past four seasons with PSG and played 128 times for the Ligue 1 side, a tally bettered only by five others since the start of the 2018-19 season.

He won seven trophies with the Parisians, including three Ligue 1 titles, and was part of the squad that reached the 2019-20 Champions League final.

At international level, Kehrer has been capped 20 times by Germany, with no player featuring more times since Hansi Flick took over as head coach in May 2021.

Kehrer, who was into the final year of his PSG contract and had also been linked with Sevilla, is now looking forward to beginning a new chapter in the English top flight.

“I’m very excited to sign for West Ham,” Kehrer, who can play at left-back or centre-back, told his new club’s official website.

“This is the best league in the world and I’m excited about coming to play in the Premier League. I talked to the manager and he told me about how he sees me fitting in at the club.

“My biggest goal now is to get into the team, integrate myself within the group and enjoy playing for West Ham.”

Kehrer follows Nayef Aguerd, Alphonse Areola, Gianluca Scamacca, Maxwel Cornet and Flynn Downes in joining West Ham this window.

David Moyes’ side have begun their Premier League campaign with back-to-back defeats without scoring and next face Viborg in a Europa Conference League qualifier on Thursday.