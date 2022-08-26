Football

Wilfred Ndidi bags degree in UK university, reveals plan retirement plan

August 26, 2022
Kokoette Inyangidim
Super Eagles duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were on the losing side as Brighton defeated Leicester 2-1 in Sunday’s Premier League game at The American Express Community Stadium.

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has announced the completion of his degree programme at De Montfort University in the UK.

The Leicester city midfielder made this known in a video interview with Football Daily.

According to him, the degree gave him more knowledge about business which he planned to get into after retiring from football.

He said, “Yeah, I am done. I did like a 10 course class which can enroll me into a proper university degree.”

Ndidi is rated as one of the best tacklers in the Premier League, and considered a key player for both club and country.

