Wilfred Ndidi doubtful ahead of Algeria friendly

Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has picked up a knock that might see him miss Nigeria’s upcoming friendly against Algeria.

According to camp sources, the midfielder sustained an injury in training on Wednesday.

The injury is likely to force him to make an early return to his clubside in England for further treatment on the injury.

The latest injury adds to the player’s struggles with injuries recently that has limited his appearance for both club and country.

He was expected to make a return to action for the Super Eagles with the last time in action for the national team being against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

He joins the likes of captain Ahmed Musa, Henry Onyekuru, Leon Balogun and Samuel Chukwueze who are ruled out of the tie due to injuries.

Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro, now have the services of three midfielders: Raphael Onyedika, Frank Onyeka and Alex Iwobi to prosecute the friendlies.