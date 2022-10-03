Work permit delays Abdullahi Shehu’s Levski Sofia debut

The First League fixture between Levski Sofia and Beroe will go on as scheduled on Monday evening without Abdullahi Shehu making his professional debut for his new Bulgarian club due to documentation issues.

Recall that after his contract with Omonia Nicosia expired last month, the versatile Nigerian national team player joined Levski Sofia. He arrived at Levski in good physical condition despite not having participated in a club match since May 25, 2022, when he started the Cypriot Cup final against Ethnikos.

During the international break, Shehu participated in two friendlies for Levski and pleased the coaching staff by playing both central defence and defensive midfield positions.

Levski Stanimir Stoilov, the team’s head coach, has chosen a squad of 17 players for the league match against Beroe but did not include the Nigerian since he has not yet received a work permit.

Shehu was initially believed to be moving to Chaves, but talks with the Portuguese club fell through before he settled on a deal with Levski Sofia. He had previously played for Kano Pillars, Qadsia, Unio da Madeira, Anorthosis, Bursaspor and Omonia Nicosia.