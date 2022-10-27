Xavi: Why Barcelona crashed out of Champions League

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has revealed the reason his side crashed out at the group stage of the UEFA Champions League for the second consecutive year.

Inter’s 4-0 home win over Viktoria Plzen meant the LaLiga giants will get another experience in the Europa League after suffering same fate last season.

When asked about his side’s elimination from the competition after the 3-0 loss to Bayern, Xavi noted that the group was complicated.

“We have to face the reality. I already said that we have to grow little by little and today there were good things.

“Today we did not compete on their level. In Munich we were better, but today we didn’t compete.

“Today Bayern was better. Just as we were better in Munich and we should have won, today they were better. The group was very complicated and everything happened to us in the Champions League,” Xavi said.