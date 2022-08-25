Zamfara FA chief joins race for NFF presidency

The Chairman of the Zamfara State Football Association, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, has joined the race for the Nigerian Football Federation presidency.

The FA chairman made the declaration for the NFF top job at a sports stakeholders’ meeting in Gusau on Wednesday.

The NFF election is scheduled for September 30, 2022 in Benin, the Edo State capital.

Gusau, Chairman of FA Chairmen, was in April appointed into the CAF Organising Committee for Youth (U-23/U-21/U-17) African Cup of Nations, 2022 to 2024.

The FA chairman, who spoke in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, said his decision was borne out of his passion for Nigeria’s football development.

He said if elected president of the apex football federation, he would ensure unity among members, stakeholders and sports men and women.

Gusau said: “I am here in Gusau, my home, to meet with you the stakeholders and to seek your endorsement for my plan to contest for the NFF president.

“I deem it fit to start from my home before formal declaration later in Abuja, the nation’s capital.”

He said if elected, he would uplift the Nigeria’s Football League to meet global standards.

Gusau said one of his priorities would be talent hunt for players from across the country.

He said once elected NFF president, he would ensure the Nigerian Football League becomes highly standardised and attractive to sponsors.

He stated that the NFF needed a better hand to take it to greater heights and he was ready and willing to do the job.

On selection of players for international assignments, Gusau said if elected he would apply merit and hard work as yardstick.

He expressed optimism that the election committee would conduct a free and fair election come September 30.

The former Team Manager of Zamfara United FC, Abdul’azeez Damba, said the entire football stakeholders in Zamfara State were solidly behind Ibrahim Gusau.

Damba said: “If there is any word better than competence, I will use it to describe Ibrahim Musa Gusau.

“I am so sure that he is the man the cap fits and he is the man for the job.

“All the stakeholders here will throw our weight behind Gusau not only because he is from our state, but because he is the most competent person for the position of the NFF president.”

Damba promised to sponsor some supporters of Gusau to Benin for the election.

He also pledged to provide souvenirs as part of his contribution towards ensuring Gusau emerges the next NFF president in Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that some members of the State Executive Council, top officials of the Ministry of Sports attended the event.