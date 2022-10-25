Zinadine Zidane: I will soon be back

Former Real Madrid coach, Zinedine Zidane, feels ready to return to management.

Zizou has remained out of football since leaving Real at the end of the season 2020/21 season.

“When will you see me on a bench again? Soon soon. I’m not far from doing it again,” declared Zidane.

Zidane assured that right now he is “enjoying” his life away from the bench, but he also added that he is not “far” from returning to work as a coach.

France seems the perfect destination, since he would not have the demands of a club and could continue his life away from the day-to-day demands of the game while also working at the elite level.

Regarding the World Cup in Qatar, Zizou says “we must leave the controversy aside and make way for football”.

“I expect a great participation from France,” assured Zizou.