‘Nigerian Nightmare’ Kamaru Usman has promised to bounce back after losing the UFC welterweight championship title.

England’s Leon Edwards early Sunday, knocked out Kamaru in the championship fight.

Edwards was beaten by Usman seven years ago, but the underdog came back and delivered last few seconds blow to Usman, knocking him down to win the fight.

Reacting in a terse tweet, he said: “Champs f$ck up sometimes… but we bounce back and come with vengeance!!”