Leon Edwards defeats Kamaru Usman to claim UFC 278 title

August 21, 2022
Chidinma Uchechukwu
England’s Leon Edwards has knocked out Kamaru Usman to claim the UFC welterweight championship title.

Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) prevented Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) from tying Anderson Silva’s record for most consecutive octagon victories when he earned a fifth-round knockout victory to win the 170-pound belt in the headlining bout at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

After suffering a unanimous decision loss to Usman at UFC on FOX 17 in December 2015, Edwards got his revenge in the rematch and became the second British titleholder in UFC history, joining Michael Bisping.

