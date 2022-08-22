Nigerian minister charges Anthony Joshua, Kamaru Usman to bounce back

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has charged boxer, Anthony Joshua; UFC fighter, Kamaru Usman, and the women’s national U20 football team, the Falconets, should not allow their defeats over the weekend dampen their spirits.

Nigerian born Joshua and Usman lost World Title bouts in boxing and mixed martial arts, respectively while the Falconets crashed out of the FIFA U20 Women World Cup at the quarter final stage.

Dare in a statement by his media aide, Kola Daniel, said in spite of their losses, Joshua, Usman and Falconets can keep their heads up because they gave their best and performed gallantly.

“Nigeria is still proud of them and they remain national heroes and heroines, believing they will bounce back again, stronger and better,” the Minister said.

He urged Nigerians to rally round the trio and help quicken the process of their recovery, adding that “When they were on top they made Nigeria proud and even at this time of their losses and setbacks they are still national heroes and heroines who deserve to be supported.”