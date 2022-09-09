Aruna Quadri wins ITTF African Championship title

Nigeria Table Tennis star Aruna Quadri has won the men’s singles title at the ITTF African Championship in Algeria.

Aruna, who is the highest ranked tennis player in Africa, came back from 0-2 down to win top-seed Egyptian Omar Assar 4-3.

Aruna last won the tournament in 2018, with his last two ending in defeats in the hands of Assar.

Aruna, after his round of 16 victory, had declared his intention to win the competition, adding he would go all out to represent his country well.

He said, “I haven’t won the African Championship since my last one in 2018, but I have played in all finals since then. It will be good to win a title this year, and I’m looking forward to giving my best. My biggest motivation is that I’m representing Nigeria again, and I want to give my heart and soul as usual for my country.”