Commonwealth Games: Five Nigerians qualify for para table tennis semifinals

Five Nigerian athletes, Ifechukwude Ikpeoyi, Faith Obazuaye, Nasiru Sule and Isau Ogunkunle have qualified for the semifinals of the para table tennis event of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Ikpeoyi, a debutant first secured her place in the women’s singles classes 3-5 after finishing second in her group.

But another Nigerian Chinenye Obiora was unlucky as she failed to book her place in the last four.

Obazuaye, a silver medalist at the 2018 edition, has also secured her spot in the semifinal of the women’s singles classes 8-10 after placing second in her group.

In the men’s singles classes 3-5, Sule and Ogunkunle topped their groups to hit the semifinal round of the competition.

Also, Tajudeen Agunbiade in the men’s singles classes 8-10 secured his place in the semifinal.