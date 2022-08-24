Wimbledon fan to take legal action against Nick Kyrgios

A fan who Nick Kyrgios said was “drunk out of her mind” during the Wimbledon final is taking legal action against the Australian tennis player.

Kyrgios, who lost the final to Novak Djokovic in July, said the woman looked “like she has had about 700 drinks” as he complained to the umpire about her.

Anna Palus has now instructed solicitors to bring defamation proceedings against Kyrgios.

She accuses Kyrgios of a “reckless and entirely baseless allegation”.

Kyrgios, the world number 26, reached his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon and is preparing to play at the US Open, which starts in New York next week.