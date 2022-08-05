ChromeOS 104 rolling out with new dark theme, automatic transitions

Google’s newest update for ChromeOS is rolling out to users this week, and one of its new features is support for switching to a dark theme, as9to5Google reported. Previously hidden behind developer flags while in testing, it finally made an official debut on ChromeOS 104, following dark mode settings popping up more in other Google products.

In a Google blog post mentioning the incoming feature, the company says that the new dark theme would make it easier to “read at night or in low light, and to conserve power,” which switching to a light theme changes the entire UI and wallpaper to make things “bright and airy.” Until now, ChromeOS only included a “Night Light” setting in its software to help you look at your screen in dim light by changing the screen tint.

ChromeOS 104 also has an “auto” setting to automatically shift its color scheme between light and dark theme depending on the time of day, complete with matching wallpaper options that can subtly shift along with it.

Here’s how you can change your display theme in ChromeOS 104:

Go to Settings

Select Personalization

Select Set your wallpaper & style

Select Light, Dark, or Auto mode based on your preference

You can also access the Wallpaper & Style settings through your home screen by pressing your touchpad with two fingers and selecting the option.