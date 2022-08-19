Cybersecurity Mobile

Apple warns of flaw that lets hackers into iPhones, Macs

August 19, 2022
Agency
The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has advised Apple users in the country to upgrade their devices’ operating system (iOS) with the latest patches iOS 14.8 to guard against dangerous spyware known as Pegasus.

Apple is warning of a flaw that is allowing hackers to seize control of iPhones, iPads and Mac computers, and is urging users to install emergency software updates.

Patches were released Thursday and Wednesday by the tech titan to fix what it described as a vulnerability hackers already knew about and may be taking advantage of.

“Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited,” the Silicon Valley-based company said.

Apple did not disclose whether it had information regarding the extent to which the issue has been exploited.

The technical description indicated that a hacker could use the flaw to take control of devices, accessing any of its data or capabilities.

Read Also:  Feasts Okoye: INEC to deploy 200,000 BVAS for 2023 election

Patches were released for iPhones, iPads and Mac computers running on operating systems with the vulnerability.

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram

Related Stories