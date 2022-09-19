Internet

Google ‘mistakenly’ pays man nearly $250,000 without deal

September 19, 2022
Google mistakenly paid a man almost $250,000 without any detailed work for the company.

The man identified as Sam Curry, a staff member of a cryptocurrency company, Yuga Labs, described the payment as baffling on his verified Twitter handle, @samwyco on Tuesday.

Sam tweeted, “It’s been a little over 3 weeks since Google randomly sent me $249,999 and I still haven’t heard anything on the support ticket,” wrote Curry.

“Is there any way we could get in touch @Google?”

“It’s OK if you don’t want it back,” he added.

Meanwhile, Google said it is working to get the money back.

“Our team recently made a payment to the wrong party as the result of human error,” wrote a Google spokesperson in an email to CNN.

“We appreciate that it was quickly communicated to us by the impacted partner, and we are working to correct it.”

