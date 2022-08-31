Minister challenges Nigeria’s Galaxy Backbone on more publicity

Minister for Communication and Digital Economy, Prof Ali Isa Ibrahim Pantami, has challenged Nigeria’s broadband service provider, Galaxy Backbone, on the need to intensify the publicity of its activities to Nigerians.

Galaxy Backbone, a Federal Government owned company, was set up to provide access to broadband, particularly to Nigerians in both public and private sectors.

The major activity of Galaxy is to provide ICT activities, provide Internet services whether it’s fibre optic or sometimes wireless services and data centre services among many others.

The Minister threw the challenge shortly after inspecting the North-East Zonal Office of the company in Gombe which is set to commence services soon.

According to him, its services had been commercialised and expanded to cover the six geopolitical zones of the country, so as to generate more revenue for the Government.

He said, “I want to agree with you that we have to do a lot when it comes to publicity, each and every house will know what galaxy provides and this is very important.

“This is a challenge to the galaxy to increase, particularly, not only to make the publicity but to reach out to private and public institutions to even individuals so that they will be able to patronise the service.

“I agree with you, the government has been doing that in areas of publicity but it is insufficient to say there is a need for improvement in that regard”, he stated while responding to questions from journalists.

Prof Pamtami then commended what he saw in the Gombe zonal office saying: “The Zonal officer in charge of the zone, I think is very okay, its very modest but highly sufficient and that is how business is supposed to be.

“You have to make it easy to be manageable so that it will not consume a huge amount of money in managing the beauty because what is important is the efficiency of the officers rather than the construction, even though the construction is commendable. It is of high quality”, he stressed.

The Managing Director of Galaxy Backbone Limited, Prof. Mohammad Bello Abubakar, also in an interview, called on public and private organisations, as well as individuals to patronise the services of the organisation so as to have safe and secure data being generated.

“Data, as it is now, is money. Data is your crude oil, data is everything. You just have to protect it. This is again one fundamental thing that Galaxy is supposed to provide, protection to the government data,” said Abubakar.

He gave a one-month timeline for activities in the Gombe Zonal Office to commence.