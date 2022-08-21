5G roll out: NCC grants MAFAB five-month extension

Mafab Communications, one of the two telecommunication firms that won the 5G spectrum licences in December 2021, has been issued a five-month extension for its roll out by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

In line with the conditions of the 5G licence, the licencees were expected to commence rollout of 5G services effective from August 24, 2022.

However, Mafab has been issued a five-month extension following the delays in receiving its unified operational licence (USAL) and Numbering Plan, which did not happen until the end of July.

“We are fully committed to bringing the benefits of 5G services to Nigerians and deploying a network that will drive economic development with increased broadband capabilities nationwide. I have no doubt that the service will help deliver improvements in the fields of education, business, smart cities and entertainment.

“The goal remains to launch before the five-month extension period and we will be sharing more information in the near future,” Chairman Mafab Communications Limited, Dr. Mushabu Bashir, said in a press statement issued by the 5G licencee.

The 5G will offer Nigerians higher data speed, improved reliability and availability.

The benefits are far reaching as the service will enable Nigerians to achieve more with broadband and increase the nation’s broadband penetration, quality of service and capabilities.

Mafab Communications Limited is a telecommunication company incorporated on July 8, 2020, and licensed by the NCC to provide and operate Local Interconnect and International carrier services.