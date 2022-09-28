Logitech announces its first mechanical keyboard specifically for the Mac

Logitech’s MX Mechanical Mini for Mac is the company’s first mechanical keyboard that’s “optimized for Mac.” As its name suggests, the keyboard is a tweaked version of the MX Mechanical Mini that Logitech released earlier this year, with a couple of Mac-specific features. It’s part of a quartet of new Mac accessories the company is announcing today which also include the MX Master 3S for Mac mouse, the Lift for Mac ergonomic mouse, and the K380 Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac.

Specifically, the Apple features of the MX Mechanical Mini for Mac include the removal of the Windows and Alt legends on the original MX Mechanical Mini, leaving only the macOS Option and Command keys. Alongside its dark gray version it’s also available in a new light gray color scheme that aims to offer a “consistent design aesthetic” when used alongside Mac computers, according to Logitech’s Delphine Donné. There’s no shortcut to open macOS’s Mission Control by default, however, and the keyboard is only available with low-profile tactile switches for now, with no sign of the linear or clicky switch options that were available for the cross-platform version of the keyboard.

Another difference from the standard MX Mechanical Mini is that these accessories are Bluetooth only, and don’t come with Logitech’s wireless USB dongles, according to 9to5Mac. That makes some sense given Logitech’s dongles are yet to make the jump to USB Type-C, but it means the accessories are a little less versatile.

Like the MX Mechanical Mini for Mac, the K380 Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac also features Mac-specific keys, and is available in a new light blue color. But the Mac-focused features of the MX Master 3S for Mac and the Lift for Mac ergonomic mouse appear to be limited to their light gray color schemes, with both mice otherwise identical to Logitech’s pre-existing (and, crucially, already cross-platform) models.

All four accessories are set to go on sale this month, and will retail for the same price as the pre-existing versions. The MX Mechanical Mini for Mac costs $149.99, the K380 for Mac $39.99, the MX Master 3S for Mac $99.99, and the Lift for Mac $69.99.