Minister tasks NCC on effective performance

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, has tasked the management and staff of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on effective performance.

Pantami made this call on during a two-day retreat jointly organised by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and NCC in Abuja.

The retreat, which was facilitated by Pantami had the theme: “Effective Management in the 4th Industrial Revolution”, particularly in respect with delivering the ministry’s mandate.

He said the performance was required to mitigate emerging leadership challenges facing telecommunications sector.

Pantami added that critical, collaborative, analytical skills were germane to organisational growth.

He also said that the government was committed to improving the intellectual capacity of its employees.

The minister emphasised on the importance of leadership skills and healthy living for managers as it enhances the performance and quality of service delivery.

Pantami said:”Most of the institutions are doing well, but as the saying goes: the result of hard work is more work.

“Secondly, we want to make sure that our today is better than yesterday and our tomorrow is better today.

“We are here to improve on the performance of work done by agencies, parastatals under the ministry, but now they are most important.

“Let us ensure that after this event we become better managers and leaders.

“It is better for leaders to under promise and over deliver rather than over promise and under deliver.”

Pantami added that promising 100 per cent and delivering 80 per cent, it will be termed a failure.

“But if you promise 60 per cent and deliver 80 per cent you have over delivered.

“You must learn to do your assignments before deadline to avoid being under pressure to deliver and avoiding mistakes.

“And it is not also good for your health, to work under pressure that may result to high blood pressure,” he said.

Earlier, the Executive Vice-Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said the retreat would help in repositioning the commission.

Danbatta said that the program would not only impact the Commission positively, but also boost better service delivery to Nigerians and Nigeria’s telecommunications industry.

He challenged the participants to enhance strategies towards addressing the various aspects of the digital ecosystem and ensure their effective interworking in the national interest.

“The commission will continually innovate to meet its mandate and to ensure satisfication of all stakeholders; government, consumers, and licencees.

“Our gathering is to brain storm on effective management in the FIR to strengthen our continuous regulatory commitment towards this important theme of this retreat,” he said.

NCC’s Board Chairman, Prof. Adeolu Akande, Executive Commissioner Stakeholder Management (ECSM), Mr Adeleke Adewolu, other Commissioners, senior management staff, and Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy Officials were present.