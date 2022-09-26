Apple begins manufacturing iPhone 14 in India

Apple has started assembling the iPhone 14 in India, according to reports from TechCrunch and Bloomberg. This marks the first time Apple has shifted production from China to India this quickly after the launch of a new iPhone.

As noted by TechCrunch, Apple’s using Foxconn’s facilities in Sriperumbudur, India, to produce the device. While Apple has produced its flagship iPhones in India in the past, it’s typically done so well after the phone’s initial launch. The company only just started making the iPhone 13 in India in April, and it’s done the same with other models of the iPhone, including the iPhone 12 and 11.

We first heard that Apple planned on closing the gap between the time it takes to switch production from China to India back in August, with Apple initially hoping to finish making the first iPhones in India in late October. A source familiar with the situation told Bloomberg that Apple and Foxconn managed to smooth over supply chain issues, allowing Apple to move production to India faster.

“We’re excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India,” an Apple spokesperson said in a statement to TechCrunch. Apple didn’t immediately respond to The Verge’s request for comment.

Apple first started making iPhones in India in 2017 with the goal of decreasing the company’s reliance on China due to growing conflicts with the US. It also makes the devices more appealing to the Indian market, as locally producing the devices in India can make them more affordable in the country. According to TechCrunch, the standard iPhone 14 currently costs 79,900 rupees (about $980) in India, as opposed to the $799 price tag in the US.

Other companies, like Google, appear to be considering manufacturing hubs outside of China as well. Google is reportedly planning on shifting the production of its Pixel smartphone to India or Vietnam. Samsung has been making devices in the country since 2007 and opened up the world’s largest phone factory in India in 2018.