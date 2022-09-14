MTN promotes digital economy through spelling bee competition

MTN Nigeria has pledged its commitment to accelerating Africa’s digital economy through various digitalization strategies, including the mPulse Spelling Bee Competition which is open to primary and secondary school students between the ages of 9 -15 years.

The mPulse Spelling Bee Competition is Nigeria’s first digital spelling bee competition, and it has operated a digital model since its launch as part of the company’s effort to promote education and digital literacy among the younger population.

According to MTN, during the competition, participants are logged into the MTN mPulse website where they virtually familiarize themselves with facilitators and fellow participants and take rounds to spell a broad selection of words with varying degrees of difficulty.

Shortlisted participants are further rewarded with scholarships, state-of-the-art ICT devices including laptops, phones, modems, and other mouth-watering prizes.

The 2022 edition is a hybrid with the first and second phases of the competition slated to hold on the mPulse website, while the grand finale will take place at the MTN Nigeria Headquarters, Lagos in November 2022.

The overall winner, alongside the first and second runners-up, will be rewarded with cash prizes for themselves and their English teachers.

Besides, the champion’s school will be rewarded with premium ICT devices, while the winner also gets to become MTN CEO for a day.

Although round one of the competition has commenced, interested students and schools in Nigeria can still register to participate on https://mpulse.mtn.ng/home/spellingBee if they are registered on the mPulse plan.

However, students who wish to migrate to the mPulse plan may text mPulse to 344 or dial 3441#.

Registration for the mPulse Spelling Bee competition closes on October 9, 2022.