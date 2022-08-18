MTN seeks collaboration with Nigerian government on 70% broadband target

MTN Nigeria has stressed the need for collaboration between it and the Federal Government to achieve the 70 per cent broadband internet penetration in urban and rural areas by 2025 in accordance with the National Broadband Plan.

Its General Manager for Fixed Broadband at MTN, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, who spoke with Arise TV on broadband connectivity in Africa’s most populous nation, said the Federal Government’s Broadband plan which further specified the kind of internet speeds expected for both urban and rural areas- 25mbps and 10mbps respectively could only be realised through effective collaboration between the private sector and public sectors.

Ikenna-Emeka noted that MTN Group’s Strategic Ambition 2025 is in alignment with the Federal Government’s broadband targets.

According to her, the technology provider’s intent is to deliver the right level of effective digital solutions to power Africa’s growth.

For Nigeria to achieve its goal of a globally recognised digital economy, Ikenna-Emeka, an internet connectivity expert, believes that the nation will require concerted efforts by the Federal Government, public and private stakeholders to boost broadband penetration.

She expressed optimism that with existing and new policies, the country is on the right path.

“When we look back at 2012 when we had just about 6 per cent internet penetration to where we are today, there is a significant improvement. As of the end of May this year, we had about 43.6 percent penetration. That is quite encouraging.

“A lot of work is still being done by the Federal Government and organisations like MTN to achieve the right levels of broadband penetration. The journey has already started and further collaborations will help us to get better,” she said.

To improve internet connectivity in their locality, more than a dozen African countries have tested or are planning to roll out the 5G network in the next few years.

The next-gen network is predicted to contribute an additional $2.2 trillion to Africa’s economy by 2034. MTN, demonstrating its commitment to providing quality internet access to Nigerians, has laid the groundwork to provide the 5G service in several parts of the country in the coming months.

Ikenna-Emeka added: “What is most prevalent is the fixed wireless access and that is the technology that is being adopted by all operators globally. That’s what we want to scale and accelerate in our drive to achieve broadband penetration.’’