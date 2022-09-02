NCC trains youths, women on digital job creation in North East

As part of efforts to provide jobs to the teeming unemployed youths, the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has organized a two weeks Digital Job Creation Training in North East.

Participants were drawn from the six states of Adamawa, Borno,Yobe, Bauchi, Taraba and Gombe states respectively.

The Resource Persons gave the participants a digital literacy training on computer appreciation, parts of a computer, starting computer, software, operating computer, start menu, word processing, introduction to www and web browser, communication and collaboration, introduction to computer security, web development, web programming, web browser, client server example, HTML.

Others are Corel draw graphics suite, work space, configuring work space, tool box, drawing basics among others.

At the closing ceremony held at the Muhammadu Indimi International Center, University of Maiduguri, the NCC representative, Isa Abubakar appreciated the participants for their dedication, commitment and orderliness.

He urged them to utilize the skills acquired for future benefit of the society.

A quizz was also organized for the participants where three emerged victorious and were given cash prizes.

Speaking on the training, one of the participants from Yobe State, Mohammed Abubakar commended the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy Professor Isa Ali Pantami, NCC CEO, the facilitators, resource persons among other stakeholders for ensuring the success of the programme.

“Our capacity has been built with skills and digital talents that we can apply to improve our income. This training is timely as it is coming at a time when our region is recovering from the effects of insurgency as well as COVID-19 pandemic”.

He assured to make judicious use of the knowledge and other equipment offered to set up business.