NITDA partners CcHUB to analyze Nigeria IT talent gap

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in collaboration with Co-Creation Hub (CcHUB) has announced the launch of a National Technology Talent Gap Analysis Research, 2022.

This is an update of the Technology Talent Gap Analysis 2016. It includes updated data and insights, incorporates a more rigorous study approach, and captures the change in the technology talent need and supply since the prior study.

NITDA has a mandate to create a framework fortheplanning, research, development, standardization, application, coordination, monitoring, evaluation and regulation of Information Technology practices in Nigeria while, CcHUB launched Nigeria’s first open living lab for technologists, entrepreneurs, tech companies, investors and hackers in 2010 to accelerate the application of social capital and technology for economic prosperity.

“This research will give us great insights into the knowledge gaps that have been identified and will help us make better decisions on technology talent gap acceleration in Nigeria,” said Kashifu Inuwa, the Director General/CEO of NITDA.

In a similar vein, Mr Bosun Tijani, the CEO of Co-creation Hub, said, “We are excited to be working with NITDA again on this research as we further curate useful insights on the technology talent demand and supply in Nigeria”.

The joint press statement signed by Hadiza Umar (Mrs), the Head Corporate Affairs and External Relations at NITDA and Muhammad Eyinfunjowo, the Senior Communications Manager at Co-creation Hub, further reads reads: “Nigeria’s tech ecosystem has expanded over the past decade, and as a result, the shortage of expertise has gotten more pronounced. With a population of over 200 million and a staggering unemployment rate of 33.3%, one out of every three Nigerians who are able and eager to work are unemployed.

“In implementing this National Multi-Stakeholder Research Project, a thorough investigation was conducted into the gaps and potential that can be brought to the forefront in Nigeria.

“The shortage or absence of literature on particular technological skills deficiencies in the Nigerian information technology sector is one of these gaps and possibilities. Therefore, this is an excellent opportunity for this study to define the key and specialized technology talent in Nigeria and their supply and demand projections.

“In addition, most Nigerian institutions of higher education have an incomplete grasp of the impact of technology education programmes. This is an opportunity for the study to gather feedback on the impact from study participants, particularly students.