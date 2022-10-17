Kanye West, the musician also known as Ye, is buying Parler, a social media platform that styles itself as a “free speech” alternative to Twitter.
The acquisition was announced by Parler in a press release, which said that it has entered into an agreement in principle with Ye that’s expected to close later this year.
“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” said Ye in a press statement.
Parler’s parent company Parlement Technologies said the acquisition would help create “an uncancelable ecosystem where all voices are welcome.”
News of the acquisition comes a little over a week after Ye was locked out of first his Instagram account and then his Twitter account (the latter for posting an anti-Semitic tweet). “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” Ye wrote.