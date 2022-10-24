Nigerian government decries unregulated use of social media, digital platforms

The Federal Government has decried the unregulated use of social media and other digital platforms globally.
At the welcome session of the Global Media and Information Literacy Week by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, reiterated the need for individuals to be adequately equipped with the right knowledge to manage informations at their disposal.
He said: “As I ponder on the state of our world and the enormous challenge it faces, especially with the unregulated use of social media and other digital platforms, I see the urgent need for every person to be equipped with the ability to critically evaluate and wisely use information at their disposal.
“I am optimistic that, starting from the parallel sessions which commence immediately to the last plenary session on Friday morning, contributions and questions will all be geared towards finding the linkages to building trust among our societies and individuals through the use of media and information literacy.
“As I urge you all to give this your best attention, knowing that the world awaits the outcome of this global MIL week, I warmly welcome you, once again, to Nigeria. I encourage you all to discover Abuja and enjoy your stay.”
