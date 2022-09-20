Nintendo is ending support for account logins and creation through Twitter or Facebook (via Eurogamer). Starting October 25th, you’ll have to log in using your Nintendo account username and password or through your linked Google or Apple account.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

If you’re asked to sign in again once the new policy goes into effect, simply enter the email address or username associated with your Nintendo account to sign in. You can also use your Google or Apple account (given that you’ve previously linked them to your Nintendo account).

As of 10/25/2022, it will no longer be possible to sign in to a Nintendo Account using a Facebook or Twitter account. We apologize for any inconvenience. More info on signing in from 10/25/2022:https://t.co/hxcwFP1O9s — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 20, 2022

Besides making it easier to sign in, linking your account to Twitter or Facebook, also makes it easier to add friends, as Nintendo can source potential users to add from either account. But ever since Nintendo updated its Switch Online mobile app to make adding friends a lot simpler, you don’t really need Twitter or Facebook to streamline the process.

Additionally, Nintendo announced that it’s getting rid of image sharing on the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS on October 25th as well, which means you’ll no longer have the ability to post images to Twitter or Facebook through either device. Any images or comments posted after the discontinuation will remain available on Twitter or Facebook. This doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as Nintendo has been slowly cutting off features for the 3DS and Wii U, with both respective eShops set to shut down on March 27th, 2023. It’s unclear whether or not you’ll still be able to directly share images from the Switch onto Twitter or Facebook, but we’ve reached out to Nintendo to clarify and will update this article if we hear back.