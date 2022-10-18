Police warn new recruits against reckless use of social media

The Nigeria Police Force has warned its new recruits and other personnel against reckless and inappropriate use of social media platforms to promote indiscipline, unethical acts and unapproved activities either in an official or personal capacity.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi made this known at a lecture on the Social Media Policy of the Nigerian Police Force at the Police College, Ikeja on Monday.

He said the Police hierarchy “deemed it necessary to lecture its recruit Constables who are on training across the 16 Police Colleges and Training Schools to imbibe and put to use principles of public relations for improved service delivery and efficiency while discharging their duty”.

He reaffirmed the need to adopt Public Relations to boost policing strategies and ideas of NPF personnel for tackling crimes and criminality, and other forms of social vices in Nigeria.

According to a statement, “The Force PRO, who lectured over 700 recruits at the Police College, Ikeja, confirmed the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, that the lecture on PR and Social Media Policy be replicated in all colleges and training schools across the country.

He said it is “with a view to catching the new officers young and drawing their attention to the doctrines, ethics and values of policing that are critical to their efficiency, service delivery and improved security in Nigeria”.

“The Force PRO however warned the recruits to be of good character as worthy ambassadors of the Nigeria Police, even as they are preparing for their passing out from the training college into mainstream policing, and to acquire the necessary capacity for a laudable and commendable election security management of the 2023 General Elections”.

“In addition, the Force PRO reminded the recruits of the need to adhere strictly to the provisions of the Nigeria Police Force Social Media Policy, which guides Police personnel on the use and regulation of social media platforms, as a violation of the policy may cause them to face the wrath of the law”.

“Social Media Policy of the Force prohibits reckless and inappropriate use of social media platforms to promote indiscipline, unethical acts and unapproved activities of police personnel, either on official or personal capacity.”